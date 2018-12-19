Follow story
Mary Janisch
February 17, 1959 - December 19, 2018
Mary Margaret (Wing) Janisch
Mary Margaret (Wing) Janisch, 59, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Gundersen Lutheran Health System.
She was born Feb. 17, 1959, in La Crosse, to Richard and Margaret (Cowan) Wing. Mary was a graduate of Logan High School, class of '77. She married Thomas Janisch in December of 1977. Together they resided on French Island and raised three children. They later divorced. Mary always enjoyed painting ceramics, crafts, decorating the house for holidays and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Matthew (Crystal) Janisch of Sparta, Jeremy (Tiffany) Janisch of Bangor, and Kate (Christopher) Zirzow of Onalaska. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Madeline and Ella Janisch of Bangor. In addition she is also survived by her mother, Margaret Wing of La Crosse; siblings, Renee (Stan) Krajewski of La Crosse, Barbara Wing of La Crosse, Shelly (Dan) Brown of La Crosse, Maureen (Darnel) Jakobi of Medford, and Thomas Wing of La Crosse; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Richard Wing; and her sister, Karen Wing Collins. She was also preceded in death by two nephews, Robert and Andrew Brown.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, in St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate with private family burial to be held. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 22, 2018
