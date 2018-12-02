Mary Jane Brague

Mary Jane Brague, 71, of La Crosse died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

She was born July 17, 1947, in Black River Falls, to Harold and Norma (Anderson) Vinger. Mary graduated from the St. Francis Nursing School in 1968 and worked as an RN for many years, most recently at the Mayo Clinic for over 20+ years. She loved her job as a nurse and touched many lives. Mary enjoyed her career in chemical dependency and making the connections and impacts through that service. Mary had a strong faith and was deeply rooted in her church. She loved her kids and grandkids and her countless lifelong friends, “with all her heart.” She was always positive and never saw the negative in any situation. Mary possessed a gift of genuine connection with most anyone she met. She could always help anyone see the bright side of any situation.

She is survived by two children, Bob (Karen) Brague and Heidi (Bob) Roesler; five grandchildren, Almann, Ever and Onnalee Brague and Reagan and Signe Roesler, a brother, Donald (Norma) Vinger and their children, Eric (Dee Dee) Vinger and Chris (Kelly) Vinger; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Charleen) Berryman and Mike (Kathy) Nelesen; and nieces and nephews, Suzanne (Brian) Shaw, Dan (Michelle) Brague, Steve (Antoinette) Brague, Shelly Berryman, Heather (Tony Sanchez) Berryman, Bill Berryman Jr., Mike Pretasky Jr. and Amy Pretasky, Al and Diane Brague; and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Joanne) Brague.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be given to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish or the Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care.