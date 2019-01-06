Marlys A. Clow

ONALASKA -- Marlys A. Clow, 86, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center.

She was born in Lancaster, Minn., Aug. 14, 1932, to Alex and Elvera (Borgeson) Norland. She married Earl Clow June 27, 1953, in Lancaster and he preceded her in death.

Marlys worked at the Co-op Credit Union and Hayward Bank for several years before moving to Neilsville, Wis., and later to Onalaska, to be near her children and grandchildren.

Marlys started playing piano at an early age and played organ at church when she was 16. She was the church choir director and gave piano and accordion lessons for over 50 years. Marlys was always busy with her crafts, knitting, quilting, sewing and always had a new project started. She continually encouraged her family to try new things.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cheri Flicek of Neillsville, Marcy (Bob) Olson of Onalaska; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Lancaster.