Marilyn M. (Dummer) Dunham

Marilyn M. (Dummer) Dunham, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at The Willows in La Crosse.

She was born April 19, 1930, in La Crosse, to Herbert and Mae (Roggensack) Dummer. She graduated from Central High School in 1947.

On Oct. 21, 1950, at St. James Rectory, she married the cute boy she met at the bus stop, Jim Dunham. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage until Jim's passing in 2016.

In November 1951, she and Jim moved to South Carolina and later Anchorage, Alaska, as Jim served in the Air Force. Upon returning to La Crosse, Marilyn worked as a secretary at Trane Company, as a clerk for Judge Leonard Roraff and finally as a teller for City Hall Credit Union. But her role as mother and homemaker were her passion.

Marilyn loved cardinals, flowers (especially tulips), dinners out with her family, attending her children and grandchildren's events and sitting in the sun.

In their younger years, Marilyn and Jim enjoyed vacationing with their kids, visiting resorts in the Chetek, Wis., area. In later years they vacationed several times in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Kathy) Dunham of Chetek, Lori Stuckey of Fort Wayne, Karen (Tony) Lyga, of La Crosse and Diane (Duane) Tolander of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Anthony (Megan) Dunham, Emily (Brad) Hubert, Amber (Chris) Haines, Sarah, Kendra and Zach Stuckey, Caitlin (Eric) Wilson, Trevor Lyga, Alison (Jacob) Welch, Nick (Melissa) Strauss; three stepgrandchildren; 18.5 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Lillian) Dummer of Lakeland, Fla.; and by Jim's family, Joe (Cecilia) Dunham, Dan (Candy) Dunham, Robert (Cindy) Dunham, Paul (Linda) Dunham, Hellen Hall, Carole (Ken) Borsheim, Jackie Tischer and Sue (Bob) Kjos, Betty Burdoin; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Jim, May 2016; parents, Herb and Mae Dummer; brother, Herb Dummer Jr.; in laws, Jack and Irene Dunham; brothers-in-law, Jerry Dunham, Bud Hall and John Tischer.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Church with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Father Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Blaschke Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Homes or Gundersen Medical Foundation.

The family would like to thank Marilyn and Jim's dearest caretaker/friend, Caitlin Collins, for her years of service, friendship and love. Additional thanks to Dr. Jack Udell, Gundersen Hospice and the Willows staff (you guys rock).

In the last few weeks of her life, as her memory was failing, Mom was still able to recite all the books of the Bible in order that she had learned as a child. She had a quiet but strong faith in the Lord. We take comfort in knowing she is now reunited with Dad and is spending Christmas with him in Heaven.

Online condolences may be made at