Marie Ann Revels

Marie Ann Revels, 87, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.

Marie was born in La Crosse, Feb. 12, 1931, to Edward and Laura (Peaslee) Pratt. She married John S. Revels Nov. 20, 1948, in La Crosse. John preceded her in death March 7, 2016. Marie had been employed at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse for 24 years, before retiring. She was a charter member of French Island American Legion Post 417 Women's Auxiliary.

Marie is survived by her children, Linda Jurjens (Ralph), Laura Stedman (Randy) and Johnny Revels (Heather); eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Haas (Robert); and many nieces and nephews and other extended family members. In addition to her husband, John, Marie was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rick Revels; grandson, Andy Revels; two brothers; and two sisters.

There will be a visitation for family and friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow at French Island Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at .

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bluffview Memory Care for their wonderful care of Marie.