Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Marcella Quillin
January 31, 1928 - November 28, 2018
Marcella Edith Quillin
Marcella Edith Quillin passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, Iowa.
She was born in Spring Grove, Minn., Jan. 31, 1928, to Ed and Jane (Reburn) Kubitz. Marcella married Ben Quillin Sept. 26, 1949, at St Patrick's Church in Lanesboro, Minn.
Ben and Marcella raised six boys, Mike, Pat, Kevin,Tim, Terry and Sean and one daughter, Molly, all of which are still living.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; brothers, Bob and Bud (Allen); sisters, Lavone, Betty and Donna. She is survived by her sister, Marge; seven children; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Marcella Edith Quillin passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, Iowa.
She was born in Spring Grove, Minn., Jan. 31, 1928, to Ed and Jane (Reburn) Kubitz. Marcella married Ben Quillin Sept. 26, 1949, at St Patrick's Church in Lanesboro, Minn.
Ben and Marcella raised six boys, Mike, Pat, Kevin,Tim, Terry and Sean and one daughter, Molly, all of which are still living.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; brothers, Bob and Bud (Allen); sisters, Lavone, Betty and Donna. She is survived by her sister, Marge; seven children; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published on November 29, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Marcella
in memory of Marcella
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 29, 2019.
Share a message.
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.