Marcella Quillin
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Marcella Quillin

January 31, 1928 - November 28, 2018

Marcella Quillin Marcella Edith Quillin
Marcella Edith Quillin passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, Iowa.
She was born in Spring Grove, Minn., Jan. 31, 1928, to Ed and Jane (Reburn) Kubitz. Marcella married Ben Quillin Sept. 26, 1949, at St Patrick's Church in Lanesboro, Minn.
Ben and Marcella raised six boys, Mike, Pat, Kevin,Tim, Terry and Sean and one daughter, Molly, all of which are still living.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; brothers, Bob and Bud (Allen); sisters, Lavone, Betty and Donna. She is survived by her sister, Marge; seven children; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published on November 29, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Marcella
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 29, 2019.

Share a message.

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.