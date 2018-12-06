Marcella M. Horihan

Marcella M. Horihan, 92, of La Crosse, died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wis.

She was born July 30, 1926, in St. Lucas, daughter of Martin and Gertrude Martin Kruse. Marcella married John W. Horihan June 21, 1949, in St Lucas. John died March 5, 1995.

Marcella graduated from St Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, in 1948. She worked at St Francis Hospital in La Crosse, until she retired in 1991.

Survivors include two daughters, Theresa (Ron) Richards of Marshfield, Sheila Joswiak of Schofield, Wis.; two sons, Mark (Jan) Horihan of West Salem, Lyle (Pam) Horihan of Cottage Grove, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Breuer of La Crescent, Minn., and Phylis (Al) Malin of Westby; a sister-in-law, Nellie Kruse of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Chester Blechinger, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Preceded in death by son-in-law, Michael Joswiak; grandchildren, Benjamin Joswiak and Matthew Horihan; three brothers, Fr. Charles Kruse, Fr. Clarence Kruse, Ron Kruse; and three sisters, Alice Kruse, Eileen Blechinger and Clare Horihan; brothers-in-law, William Breuer and Donald Horihan.

The family thanks the staff at Wells Nature View Assisted Living for their kind and caring support of Marcella since she moved to Marshfield. Marcella was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She has left her legacy of love, kindness, humor and respect through the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .