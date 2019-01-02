Lucille Stiever
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lucille Stiever

June 03, 1931 - January 02, 2019

Lucille Stiever Lucille G. Stiever
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Lucille G. Stiever, St Paul died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
She was born June 3, 1931, in La Crosse, to Mike and Ella Mae Lynch Giblin. She grew up on a farm near Caledonia, Minn., that was purchased by her grandparents, Michael and Mary Reilly Giblin in 1870, a few years after emigrating here from Ireland. Lucille took great pride in her Irish heritage.
She married Robert J. Stiever of Wabasha, Minn., June 24, 1961. She and her husband enjoyed the farm and country home for many years. Lucille retired from the Ramsey County Public Library after 30 years as the office and property manager. She is a member of the Ramsey County Friends of the Library, American Legion Auxiliary Rosetown Post, and St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert. She requested no services. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, meet at Assembly Area #2.
Mueller-Bies, 651-487-2550.
Published on January 7, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Lucille
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 07, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.