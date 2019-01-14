Follow story
Louise Jenkins
January 14, 2019
Louise “Lou” “Sis” F. Jenkins
Louise “Lou” “Sis” F. Jenkins, 97, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral arrangements are pending with Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 15, 2019
