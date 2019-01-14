Louise Jenkins
Louise “Lou” “Sis” F. Jenkins, 97, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral arrangements are pending with Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 15, 2019
