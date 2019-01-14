Follow story
Louise Jenkins
September 18, 1921 - January 14, 2019
Louise “Lou” “Sis” F. Jenkins
Louise “Lou” “Sis” F. Jenkins, 97, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 18, 1921, to Rudolph and Louise Wrobel.
Louise loved cooking, baking was her specialty; her collection of recipes and ideas were endless. She was also very proud of her yard and garden flowers in her planters. They made many wonderful photo opportunities that appeared in the newspaper. Louise was a waitress with a great sense of humor at the New Villa Restaurant for 38 years. The guests not only came for the food, they came to see her as well. Whenever she had visitors at her house they would always leave with cookies, candies, or both.
Louise's loving smile and heart will be missed forever and as most moms are, she was one of a kind.
Louise is survived by her two sons, Rob Jenkins and Jack Jenkins, Jack's sons, Jason Jenkins, Jeremy Jenkins, and Duncan Wisland, Jack's daughter, Krystal Hansen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. The Rev. Robert Wassermann will officiate. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 18, 2019
