Lorna Diane Olson

Lorna Diane Olson, 72, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Hillview Health Care.

She was born Sept. 26, 1946, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Peterson) Olson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Lorna was an active member of Bethel, teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible school for many years. She also sang in choir and was on altar guild and helped in many ways.

Lorna graduated from La Crosse Logan High School in 1964. She began working as a secretary in the Deans office, College of HPER at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, July 1, 1964. She was only 17, so she had to get a work permit, which cost 50 cents, before starting work. She transferred to the Deans office, College of Business Administration, which is where she retired from.

Lorna is survived by her sister, Lois; two special friends, Michael and Sara McCormick; and her godchildren, Carolyn, Christine, Craig, Jacob and Maggie. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her aunts; uncles; and some of her cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1931 Loomis St., La Crosse. Pastor Anne Hokenstad will officiate and burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .

Thank you to the staff at Hillview Health Care for the wonderful care given to Lorna. She loved you.