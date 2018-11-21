Lori Anne Thillen

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Lori Anne Thillen, 50, of Caledonia died suddenly, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at her home.

Lori was born Jan. 7, 1968, in La Crosse, to Valery and Lorraine (Oesterle) Thillen. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1986.

Lori worked at various places in Caledonia, but is best known as the manager of the Quillin's Store in Caledonia and for her huge, caring heart. Lori's favorite things were watching the Minnesota Vikings and traveling to country concerts with her mom. Family was important to Lori; she loved spending time with everyone. She loved her nieces and nephews with all her heart; they could always count on her to be there in their cheering section at all their events. She was a person you could always depend on and was always there for everyone.

Lori is survived by her Mom, Lorraine Thillen of Caledonia; three brothers, Larry Thillen of Caledonia, Randy (Helen Chesser) of Ettrick and Terry Thillen of Rochester, Minn.; two sisters, Mary Grier of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cindy (Erik) Wold of Brownsville, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her Dad, Valery Thillen; two brothers, Ricky and an infant brother, Terry; two sisters-in-law, Donna and Sandy Thillen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. A rosary will be said at 2:30 p.m. and visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, behind the church. Visitation will also be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family with arrangements and online condolences may be given at .