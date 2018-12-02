Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lois Kouba
May 24, 1929 - December 02, 2018
Lois M. Kouba
HILLSBORO -- Lois Mae Kouba, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
She was born in Oshkosh, Wis., to Cyril and Margaret Kronschnabel May 24, 1929. Lois was united in marriage to L. Lawrence Kouba June 10, 1950. Together they owned and operated Kouba Well Drilling in Hillsboro. He preceded her in death May 7, 2002.
Survivors include her children, Daniel (Maureen) Kouba of Hillsboro, Robert (Christi) Kouba of Hillsboro, Jane (Guy) Koehler of Sparta and Nancy (Scott) Kronn of Holmen; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Catherine) Kronschnabel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Dilly, Wis. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
HILLSBORO -- Lois Mae Kouba, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
She was born in Oshkosh, Wis., to Cyril and Margaret Kronschnabel May 24, 1929. Lois was united in marriage to L. Lawrence Kouba June 10, 1950. Together they owned and operated Kouba Well Drilling in Hillsboro. He preceded her in death May 7, 2002.
Survivors include her children, Daniel (Maureen) Kouba of Hillsboro, Robert (Christi) Kouba of Hillsboro, Jane (Guy) Koehler of Sparta and Nancy (Scott) Kronn of Holmen; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Catherine) Kronschnabel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Dilly, Wis. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 4, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Lois
in memory of Lois
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 04, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.