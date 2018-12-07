Lois Mae Johnson

ONALASKA -- Lois Mae Johnson, 85, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Mulder Health Care Center, after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born June 7, 1933, to Franklin and Olga (Lundgaard) Fonstad. She married La Vern Johnson Oct. 18, 1950 and he preceded her in death Sept. 23, 2002.

Lois and La Vern took numerous trips and she took hundreds of pictures, which was a lifelong hobby of hers. During these trips she made countless friendships that she continued by writing letters and sending cards, something that meant so much to her. If you had a special occasion coming up, you could be sure you would receive a card from her.

A two time survivor of breast cancer, she found comfort in delivering Meals on Wheels, planting and taking care of flowers and spending time with her family and pets.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Harold) Hubert, Larry (Teri) Johnson and Tammie (Brent) Bendel; a sister, Alice Johnson; two brothers, Richard and Roy Fonstad; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by her beloved cat, Lucy Mae.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Alvin Fonstad; and a grandson, Daniel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Sister Becky Swanson will officiate and burial will be in the Halfway Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the La Crosse Humane Society, Gundersen Lutheran Breast Cancer Center, or the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would also like to give a special thank you to Mulder Health Care Center for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Lois over the years.