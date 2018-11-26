Lloyd A. Anderson

Known for a warm smile, a firm handshake and a comical joke to share, Lloyd A. Anderson, 87, of Galesville, crossed Heaven's threshold Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, into the arms of his beloved wife, daughters and Jesus Christ.

Born in Hilmar, Calif., Feb. 26, 1931, to Wendall and Mabel Anderson, Lloyd met his late, sweet wife of 60 years, Marcie, in Minneapolis, at Lutheran Bible Institute. They married Sept. 6, 1952, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, Ettrick. Soon after, the couple moved to Moline, Ill., and when Lloyd was drafted into the Army, they spent time living at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Wash., and at Fort Ord, Calif. The couple eventually returned to Minneapolis and then to the Galesville and Hardies Creek area that they so loved.

A proud parent, grandparent and great-grandparent, Lloyd made his family the center of his life, relishing in their accomplishments and milestones. He and Marcie never missed a concert, a Christmas program, a fair, a game, or a family gathering; they were always there. And after Marcie's passing, Lloyd just carried on. He continued to make attending church, G-E-T sporting events and community events like the annual Glasgow-Hardies Creek Corn Show, a part of his routine.

Lloyd‘s sense of humor and tender-heartedness are two of many qualities that family and friends will so miss. He rattled off one liners (a family favorite being “They tried to make a racehorse out of a mule,” when he'd show up with a fresh haircut), told jokes (though Marcie would sometimes chastise him with a pursed “Gracious, Lloyd,” if they pushed the envelope too much), and interrupted his own storytelling with so many chuckles the listener would wonder whether he'd ever make it to the end of the tale. Those jolly laughs were the perfect fit for his cherished time playing Santa Clause at Valley View Mall and in Galesville. Lloyd's soft heart was evident often; he'd tear up at a kind word or a thoughtful gift, embrace you with a warm hug and a bit too-hard of a pat on the back to go with it, and make sure even something as small as the birds outside his window, were well cared for.

Lloyd was very proud of his military service, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was escorted on the Freedom Honor Flight by his son, Paul, in May of 2014.

Lloyd also enjoyed taking drives down country roads, recounting family history and stories and of course, drinking Mountain Dew.

Lloyd leaves behind a loving family: sons, David (Lois) Anderson of Trempealeau and Paul (Cindy) Anderson of Galesville; grandchildren, Amy (Chad) Mather and Megan (Dan) Ulrich of Holmen, Bobbi jo Anderson, Kari Anderson and Chad Anderson all of Trempealeau, Caleb (Hannah) Bryant and Abigail Bryant of Chicago, Eli Bryant of La Crosse and Caitlin Anderson of Trempealeau and Amanda Anderson of Galesville; great-grandchildren, Serene Mather, Evan Kingsbury and Rhette Ulrich; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marcie; daughters, Lydia Anderson and Mary Sacia; his brother; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, 18481 N. County Road DD, Ettrick, with the Reverend John Ashland officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, Ettrick and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.

Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.