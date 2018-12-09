Linda Gentry
Linda Gentry

January 23, 1964 - December 09, 2018

Linda Gentry Linda Rose Gentry
Linda Rose Gentry, 54, of La Crosse died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in La Crosse, Jan. 23, 1964, to William and Myrtle (Stoltz) Craig. She was a graduate of Aquinas High School, class of 1982. She married Kip Gentry.
She is survived by her husband; her children and her family.
A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 11, 2018
in memory of Linda
