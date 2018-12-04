Lianne H. Schmalz

Lianne H. Schmalz, 72, of La Crosse died at her home Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

She was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Milwaukee, to LeRoy and Elaine (Paetow) Brueggemann.

Lianne worked for many years as an x-ray technician at St. Francis Hospital and Gundersen Clinic. She also worked at the People's Food Co-op in La Crosse, during her retirement years.

Lianne was a member of the Wisconsin Society of Radiologic Technologists and served as a state officer for the organization. She also served on the Board of Directors for the La Crosse Playhouse and School. Lianne was a devoted mother and grandmother, who actively supported her children in their activities during their childhood years and when they attended Logan High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Jack) Patschull and their children, Lucas and Christopher, of Rochester, Minn.; her son, Scott Schmalz (Eneida Ferreira) of Milwaukee; a sister, Jerilee (Richard “Dutch”) Kieman of Minneapolis; a brother, Loren (Michelle Olson) Brueggemann of Santa Rosa, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; and her former husband, James (Barb) Schmalz of Holmen. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will take place from 4 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to Lianne's favorite charities in her memory. An online guest book is available at .