Lester Olson
December 03, 2018
Lester A. Olson
ONALASKA -- Lester A. Olson, 96, of Onalaska died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Mulder Healthcare in West Salem.
Lester is survived by sons, Dennis (Barb) Olson, Terrence (Michelle) Olson; daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Marcou; seven grandchildren, Nathan Marcou, Christa (Paul) Modderman, Joshua, Jarrod, Jillian Olson, Jennifer (Jeff) Bryan and Jordan Olson; 10 great-grandchildren, Anya, Aidan, Olivia, Henry, Eleanor, Gage, Tyler, Payton, Hunter and Camden; brother, Willard; sister, Donna Dovenberg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Maynard, Everett, Howard; and sister, Ruth Kundy.
A service of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate. Lester will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Ann, in Onalaska City Cemetery.
Thanks so much to the staff at Mulder Healthcare for the loving care they gave Lester in the final years of his life. He loved his time there. Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 6, 2018
in memory of Lester
in memory of Lester
