Lester Olson
December 03, 2018
Lester A. Olson
ONALASKA -- Lester A. Olson, 96, of Onalaska died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Mulder Healthcare in West Salem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning at the church. To leave online condolences and read the complete obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 4, 2018
in memory of Lester
in memory of Lester
