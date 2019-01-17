Follow story
Leonard Dunwoody
January 17, 2019
Leonard L. Dunwoody Jr.
Leonard L. Dunwoody Jr., 80, of La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery with military honors by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. A complete obituary can be seen and condolences offered at selandsfuneralhome.com.
January 19, 2019
in memory of Leonard
in memory of Leonard
