Leon Feil

January 17, 2019

EITZEN, Minn. --Leon W. Feil, 86, of Eitzen passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Luke's Church, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 22, 2019
