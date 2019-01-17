Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Leon Feil
January 17, 2019
Leon W. Feil
EITZEN, Minn. --Leon W. Feil, 86, of Eitzen passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Luke's Church, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at jandtfredrickson.com.
EITZEN, Minn. --Leon W. Feil, 86, of Eitzen passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Luke's Church, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 22, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Leon
in memory of Leon
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 22, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.