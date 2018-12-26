Lenora Stoehr Jorstad nee' Beach

LA CREACENT, Minn. -- Lenora Stoehr Jorstad nee' Beach, 89, of La Crescent went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

She was born Sept. 23, 1929, the fifth child to Earl and Stella (Luce) Beach. Lenora was raised on their family farm in rural La Crescent (Pine Creek). She attended Ireland Grade School, Lincoln Junior High and Central High School. On Oct. 5, 1950, she was joined in marriage to Robert A. Stoehr at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Lenora and Bob moved to Seattle, in 1954. In 1986, they returned to their hometown to be close to their daughter, Kimberly.

Bob passed away in 2002. On April 17, 2004, Lenora married Jerome Jorstad. She was blessed with six more children and their families. And now there were seven. Jerome preceded Lenora in death April 26, 2016.

Lenora is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Jim) Czechowicz; her grandson, Dale (fiancée', Jennifer Ziegler); great-grandchildren, Lillian and Noah Czechowicz; and their mother, Kim Holker; sister, Marjory Mickschl; her namesakes, Connie Lenora and Casey Lenora; special niece and caregiver, Audrey Pease.

She is further survived by 19 other nieces and nephews, that have always been close to her heart; her three closest friends, Betty Lahue, Sharon Lange, Sandy Jore and Rachel Wacker; her six children from her second marriage, Joyce Ann (Sam) Johnson, Roger, Doug (Diane), Bryan, Bruce (Kathy), Jeff (Laura) Jorstad and their families.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Mary, Bud, Francis and Virginia; nephew, Terry Beach; and niece, Cheryl (Mickschl) James.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main St., La Crescent. The Rev. John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, Minn. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at .

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred and may be given to Immanuel Lutheran or First Lutheran Church of La Crescent.