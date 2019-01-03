Lennie Turnmire
Lennie Turnmire

May 08, 1929 - January 03, 2019

ST. CHARLES, Minn. -- Lennie Turnmire, 89, of St. Charles died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minn.
Lennie was born May 8, 1929, in Harmony.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah “Sody” Golish Turnmire; two sons, Arlie Golish and Edward Golish; a daughter, Priscilla (Roger) Koenig; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant twin brother.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles, with the Reverend Sarah Walker Brown of Pilot Mound Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, in the spring. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Lennie online and view his video tribute when it becomes available a www.hofffuneral.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
