Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lawrence Willger
January 15, 2019
Lawrence “Oscar” A. Willger
CASHTON -- Lawrence “Oscar” A. Willger, 80, of rural Cashton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Gundersen System in La Crosse. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they become available, at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.
CASHTON -- Lawrence “Oscar” A. Willger, 80, of rural Cashton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Gundersen System in La Crosse. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they become available, at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on January 16, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Lawrence
in memory of Lawrence
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 16, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.