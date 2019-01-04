Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lawrence Ripley
January 04, 2019
Lawrence 'Larry' Lamont Ripley
WESTBY -- Lawrence L. “Larry” Ripley, 52, of Westby died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at his home.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor George Shick will officiate.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
WESTBY -- Lawrence L. “Larry” Ripley, 52, of Westby died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at his home.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor George Shick will officiate.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
Published on January 4, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Lawrence
in memory of Lawrence
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 04, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.