Lawrence Ripley
Lawrence Ripley

January 04, 2019

Lawrence Ripley Lawrence 'Larry' Lamont Ripley
WESTBY -- Lawrence L. “Larry” Ripley, 52, of Westby died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at his home.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor George Shick will officiate.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
Published on January 4, 2019
