LaVon Zeman
LaVon Zeman

January 14, 2019

LaVon Joyce (Spors) Zeman
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- LaVon Joyce (Spors) Zeman, 87, of Black River Falls died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Pine View Care Center, Black River Falls. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, from Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel. Burial will be in South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ettrick. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Published on January 17, 2019
