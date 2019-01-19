Follow story
Laura Lee Pomeroy
October 26, 1959 - January 19, 2019
Laura Lee (Wagner) Pomeroy
Laura Lee (Wagner) Pomeroy, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, after multiple illnesses. She lived life to the fullest.
Laura was born Oct. 26, 1959, on her parent's second wedding anniversary. Her parents, Leonard and Doris, preceded her in death. Laura is survived by two daughters, Angela Miller, Terra Pomeroy; a sister, Linda (Dave) Meyer; a niece, Amber (Chris) Gunn; a nephew, Zachary Meyer; several grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Tinkerbelle.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on January 22, 2019
