Larry Oliver
January 03, 2019
Larry Don Oliver
HOLMEN -- Larry Don Oliver, 72, of Holmen passed away at his home Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. A celebration of his life will be announced. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
