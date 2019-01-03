Larry Don Oliver

HOLMEN -- Larry Don Oliver, 72, of Holmen passed away at his home Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

He was born in La Crosse, to Leslie and Constance (Egness) Oliver March 25, 1946. He was joined in marriage to Sharon Howe. Later in life, he was joined in marriage to Patricia Hendrickson, who preceded him in death Feb. 4, 2006. Larry spent a career at Chart Industries in La Crosse, as an equipment tester. He loved spending his free time golfing, hunting, camping and spending time at Champion's/Riversedge Resort. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Andrea (Kevin) Nerby of Holmen, Shana (Darin) Berg of Coon Valley, Stacey (Matt) Strittmater of La Crosse, Robin Oliver of Caledonia, Minn., and Amanda Oliver of Galesville; grandchildren, Brandon (Toni), Eli, Jacob, Kenny, Ava, Sophie, Magadalene, Gabrielle, Sequoia and Olin; great-grandchildren, Cambree, Libertee and Cora; sister, Bonnie; and brothers, Dwaine and Darrell Oliver. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents; sisters, Audrey, Eloda, Wanda, Yvonne and Donna; and two infant brothers.

A celebration of Larry's life will take place as a memorial visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen, with family members sharing a eulogy of Larry's life at around 5:30 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date, at Green Mound Cemetery in Holmen.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Gundersen Hospice, who provided exceptional care for Larry. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the American Cancer Society or directly to Gundersen Hospice. The family requests that all guests and visitors please wear Green Bay Packers attire. Please visit to share online condolences.