Larry Dean Gensch

ONALASKA -- Larry Dean Gensch, 79, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at his new home after courageously battling cancer.

He was born to George and Dorthea (Oldenburg) Gensch Aug. 2, 1939. He married the love of his live, Bonnie K. Miller July 11, 1981, in Oshkosh, Wis. Larry served in the Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for American Motors for several years and then joined his father and brother on the home farm in West Salem. Don and Larry were partners in farming all their lives. He was a school bus driver at the West Salem School District for 16 years. Larry pulled tractors for many years. He also lead his young son, along with his nephew, in pulling lawn tractors and they were constant winners. He was so proud of them.

Larry had many interests over the years. He loved to boat on the Mississippi with friends and family and camped on sandbars. He also rode a Harley and loved to meet friends in Rockton for barbecued chicken, ride on road trips or fundraisers. Crazy Woman Canyon in Wyoming, was a place he enjoyed to go ATV-ing. As a NASCAR fan, he loved fast cars. His favorite spot to vacation was Acapulco, in the winter and meet up with friends from around the USA and Canada. The last two years his daughter joined him and played in Peg Pizza tournaments every afternoon. Larry's greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Laura (Scott) Jessie; grandchildren, Sheena (Skyler) Reynolds and their children, Kacen, Brecken and Rylen, and Tanner (Katrina Capwell) Jessie; brothers-in-law, Bruce (special friend, Shirley Lund) Miller and Brent Miller; sisters-in-law, Gloria Gensch, Sue Miller; cousins, nieces, nephews and many campground and biker friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall; brothers, Arlin and Donald; sister, Ardelle Low; mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Loretta Miller; brothers-in-law, John Low and Bradley Miller; sister-in-law, Cheryl Miller; and special friend, Bill Kinyon.

The family wants to thank the oncology providers, especially, Dr. Oettel and Dr. Patrick Conway. with physician assistant, Michelle Valiquette, for their vigilant kind support and treatment of his difficult cancer. Also, family wishes to thank his other team of physicians who gave him excellent care over the years. The 911 team (operators, first responders, ambulance paramedics, police, fireman) who came to our home to help him, along with Pastor Jonathan Schmidt.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Leonard St., West Salem. The Rev. Jonathan Schmidt will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Neshonoc Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem, the West Salem Fire Department or the West Salem First Responders.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.