La Vern Horstman
January 24, 2019
La Vern “Pat” Horstman
La Vern “Pat” Horstman, formerly of Stoddard died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Collierville, Tenn. Memorial services and complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse.
Published on January 28, 2019
