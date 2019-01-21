Kevin Landsinger
Kevin Landsinger

January 21, 2019

Kevin Joe Landsinger
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. -- Kevin Joe Landsinger, 46, Ashwaubenon passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Blaney Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wis. Visitation will continue from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Union Congregational Church.
To send online condolences visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Complete obituary will be follow.
Published on January 23, 2019
