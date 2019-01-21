Kevin Joe Landsinger

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. -- Kevin Joe Landsinger, 46, Ashwaubenon, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. He was born May 16, 1972, and his parents are Marvin and Dorothy (Saverda) Landsinger.

Kevin graduated from La Crosse Central High School and also graduated from Wisconsin School of Electronics. He worked for RR Donnelly. Kevin previously worked for Ericksson Company and also Sprint and T-Mobile.

On May 25, 1996, Kevin married Julie Lee in Ashwaubenon. He was a beloved father and husband. Kevin especially enjoyed going to their children's school sports and activities. He loved going Up North and going to Packers games with his father-in-law. One of the highlights of his life was going on the Old Glory Honor Flight with his father, Marvin, before his passing.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Julie (Lee); three children, Olivia, Dylan and Amelia; his mother, Dorothy Landsinger; brother, Scott (Kathy) Landsinger; parents-in-law, Jim and Billie Lee; brother-in-law, Eddie Lee; sister-in-law, Jackie (Antoine Latter) Lee; many favorite aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his favorite dog, Max.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Landsinger; and his grandparents.

Family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, Wis. Visitation will continue from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, at Union Congregational Church, 716 S. Madison St., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bridget Flad-Daniels officiating.

To send online condolences or share your favorite memory, please go to . In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kevin's name.