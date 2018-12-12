Kenneth Marion Piper

WEST SALEM -- Kenneth Marion Piper, 93, of West Salem died at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, of congestive heart failure, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; two sons, John and his wife, Deb; and James and his wife, Josephine. He also has three grandchildren, Samuel and his wife, Jenni of La Crosse, Leah and her husband, Brayan of De Pere, Wis., and Hannah of Ames, Iowa.

Ken was born Sept. 9, 1925, at home on their farm on Fish Creek Ridge. He was a “farmer” all his life and loved looking at all the crops whenever he left town. He and Norma still own a farm on Fish Creek Ridge.

He was active in his church, where he served as president. He loved seeing his family, whom he loved. He and Norma, who he met when she was a teacher in Tomah, were married 64 years. They traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe, he going reluctantly, but returning home happy!

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem, with visitation one hour before the services at church.