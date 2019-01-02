Kenneth P. Hess

ST. JOSEPH RIDGE - Kenneth P. Hess, 90, of St. Joseph Ridge died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. He was born Sept. 4, 1928, in La Crosse, to William and Anna (Schams) Hess. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1946 and attended Loras College.

Ken had farmed on St. Joseph Ridge as well as serving as a rural mail carrier. He served as the town of Greenfield Clerk for 50 years and as the Secretary for St. Joseph Sanitary District for over 40 years. Ken also served as a trustee for Newburg Corner Cheese Factory.

Ken is survived by many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Clarence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church with the Rev. Timothy Welles officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and again from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until the time of Mass both at the church.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.