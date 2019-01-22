Kay A. Reiman

Kay Ann Reiman, 80, peacefully passed away at Hillview Health Care Center surrounded by her family Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, after a short illness.

Kay was born Nov. 5, 1938, to Ruth (Bautsch) and Elmer Eide, graduated from Central High School in 1956, from St Francis School of Nursing in 1959 and from Viterbo in 1992. She married Tony Reiman in 1960 and they had five children together. Kay worked as an RN at St. Francis Hospital, Hillview Nursing Home and Gundersen, then taught piano students at Leithold's until the present.

Kay is survived by two brothers, Robert (Charlene) Eide of Franklin, Wis., and Jim (Connie) Eide of La Crosse; five children, Barbara (Rick) Langen of New Lisbon, Anne (Jim) Kuschel of La Crosse, Ellen (Mark) Van Pay of Green Bay, Wis., John (Lisa) Reiman of Green Bay and Becky (Paul) DeGarmo of Chaseburg; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. The complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at .