Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Kathleen Ekern
January 10, 2019
Kathleen Ekern
WESTBY -- Kathleen Ekern, 70, of Westby died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 15, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will celebrate the Mass with burial following at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the entire obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the Family.
WESTBY -- Kathleen Ekern, 70, of Westby died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 15, at St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will celebrate the Mass with burial following at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the entire obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the Family.
Published on January 12, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Kathleen
in memory of Kathleen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 12, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.