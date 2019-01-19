Katherine Nelson
Katherine Nelson

Katherine Nelson Katherine (Kathy) L. Nelson
Katherine (Kathy) L. Nelson, 90, found peace surrounded by her loved ones Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Survived by children, Marjorie, Ronald, Rose, Irene, Daniel (Lorrie), Mary (Don), Georgia Elizabeth Diane, Karen (Kris), and Wendy. Proud grandma to 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter; and children, Walter, Jr., Kathleen and Carolyn.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N Salem Rd; La Crosse. Visitation with family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service following. Please no flowers.
Special thanks and appreciation to Bethany St Joseph Care Center for their compassionate and supportive care during her last days. See complete obituary at website www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 19, 2019
