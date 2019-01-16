Judith 'Judy' C. Saetre (Krumlinde)

WEST SALEM -- Judith 'Judy' C. Saetre (Krumlinde), 74, of West Salem passed away in La Crosse Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, with her loving daughter at her side.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Saetre; sister, Susie Grow, her husband, Jim; and brother-in-law, Rich Saetre, his wife, Gloria; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Saetre; and brother-in-law, Rob Saetre.

Judy was born Oct. 30, 1944, in Oak Park, Ill., to Douglas and Florence (Farrell) Krumlinde. She began her life as one of the first 'Blue Babies.' At the age of four, she was successfully operated on and though she was born with a defective heart, her pure determination, courage and stubbornness to overcome a lifetime of health challenges inspired many. She never failed to open what the medical community labeled a 'defective heart' to anyone in need.

There was just something about Judy that made people gravitate towards her. She had many friends from her job at Lakeview Foods, volunteering at First Free Church and the many wonderful neighbors who became friends, then soon became family.

Judy and Ray were married in June 1964 and she worked at his family's business, Screen Print Products, in Chicago, for years. Their long-awaited daughter, Cindy Saetre, was born Oct. 8, 1975. In 1984, the family bought a 'hobby' farm in Bangor, where they lived until Ray's death in 2000. Her remaining 18 years were spent in West Salem.

When her ability to walk was taken from her, Judy attacked life first by cane, then walker and eventually a wheelchair or scooter. It was a common sight to see Judy walking her dog on her scooter, or for her daughter to receive a call from the neighbors telling her they had to hide yet another step stool from Mom. She refused to let her disability hold her back from doing exactly what she wanted to do!

She loved her knitting and crocheting, listening to her favorite music and learning about history. She especially loved traveling, road trips, visits to the Saetre family cabin in Canada and had visited almost every state in the U.S. She never let her limitations hinder her adventurous spirit. For example, while exploring the desert with her daughter, she tested the limits of her scooter, losing both safety wheels in the process, while trying to maneuver over an especially treacherous trail she wanted to explore.

Judy had an uncommon love for animals. After she and her family moved to the farm in Bangor, she enjoyed her cows and horses and tolerated the chickens and goats. She had dogs her entire life, until she sold her West Salem home and her beloved beagle, Gizmo, went to live with her daughter in California. On her daily conversations with Cindy, there was always a mandatory Gizmo update! Even in the last week of her life, she Face Timed with Gizmo almost as much as with Cindy.

The visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St. N., West Salem. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Judy's life.

Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Best Friends Animal Society or the Coulee Region Humane Society.