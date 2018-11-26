Jozella J. Bruha

Jozella J. Bruha, 73, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at Gundersen Healt System.

She born Dec. 31, 1944, to Rudolph and Irene (Eno) Hauswirth. On Oct. 31, 1964, Jozella married Thomas Bruha, who preceded her in death June 3, 2016.

Jozella was born and raised in La Crosse. She was always very proud to say she graduated with the Central class of 1963. She lived in many houses in the La Crosse area and if you were driving with her, she always pointed them out and told a story to go with them. She raised her family in a house on Green Island, where she loved the river, all of the nature that surrounded it and especially the sunrises and sunsets. She then moved up to the “valley” in West Salem and enjoyed horses, ponds and wild flowers. After retiring from Physician's Billing at Gundersen Clinic, Jozella moved to Florida, where she made new friends and memories. After her husband, Tom, passed away in 2016, she returned to La Crosse, to enjoy condo living on the Black River and most recently on County Road B, close to her daughter. She spent her time enjoying lunches with many groups of friends including, the Valley Girls, the La Crescent ladies, the Savvy Seniors and others. Jozella had a very energetic spirit. She especially loved telling stories while swinging on her porch swing and drinking a beer. She was a kind and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Jozella is survived by a daughter, Treena (Jeff) Schneyer of La Crosse; son, Doug (Brenda) Bruha of Onalaska; two grandchildren, Andrew and Megan Schneyer; and a brother, Roy (Cheryl) Hauswirth of Grafton, Wis.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the La Crosse Public Education Foundation or the La Crosse Public Library.

