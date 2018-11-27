Joshua Russell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Joshua Russell

November 27, 2018

Joshua Russell Joshua Hunter Russell
Joshua Hunter Russell, 23, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. He was born in La Crosse.
Survived by parents, Randy and Melissa Russell; sister, Ashley Russell and son, Jeremiah; two nieces Nevaeh and Zahra; aunts, Amanda Medland, Susan Johnson and Jamie Burkhart; uncles, Jeffrey Miller, Christopher Russell; grandfather, Mike Novak; and grandparents, Russell and Kneesel. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Cheryl Evenson Novak; great-grandparents, Maynard and Anita Evenson, Bob and Mabel Hall and Arthur Knothe.
Joshua enjoyed hunting, fishing and any outdoor activities. He was liked by all and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 Friday, Dec. 7, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
Published on December 1, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Joshua
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 01, 2019.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.