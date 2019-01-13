John Tourtellott
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

John Tourtellott

January 13, 2019

John Tourtellott John “Jack” Tourtellot
GALESVILLE -- John “Jack” Tourtellot, 73, of Galesville died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A memorial gathering in his memory will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.
Published on January 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of John
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 16, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.