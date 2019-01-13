Follow story
John Tourtellott
January 13, 2019
John “Jack” Tourtellot
GALESVILLE -- John “Jack” Tourtellot, 73, of Galesville died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A memorial gathering in his memory will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.
Published on January 16, 2019
