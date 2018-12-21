John F. Schumacher

John F. Schumacher, 95, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center.

He was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Coon Valley, to Joseph and Mary (Kaiser) Schumacher.

On his 19th birthday, Dec. 22, 1941, 15 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, John, a farm boy from St. Joseph's Ridge, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, receiving his commission as a flight officer in February 1943. His first assignment as a pilot was transporting anti-aircraft guns to the Aleutians. Following that assignment, he transported military supplies and weapons between Canada and England. During the months of May and June 1943, he completed 17 trips back and forth, often involving German Messerschmitt air to air attacking aircraft. John's most significant contribution to the war effort was piloting a WACO CG-4A Transport Glider, at times transporting 15 troops and at other times eight troops and one jeep, each landing in the cover of darkness behind enemy lines.

John piloted the WACO CG-4A Glider in five European invasions: Normandy, Belgium, Battle of the Bulge, Southern France and Berlin. During the invasion of Belgium, anti-aircraft guns split the tow rope attached to the C-47 towing John's glider. He safely landed 15 miles behind enemy lines and eventually made it back to Allied territory. John often said the successful completion of those five missions were his greatest accomplishments in World War II. He was truly a member of the “Greatest Generation.” John was discharged from the U.S. Air Force in September 1946, and he decided to re-enlist in April 1947. He then completed his 25-year career with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in January 1968.

On Sept. 4, 1947, John married Bernadette Frederick in Emmett, Kan. For many years they lived in Dallas and John was active as a volunteer at the Silent Wings Museum in Lubbock, Texas. They returned to La Crosse in 2000.

In addition to his wife, Bernadette, John is survived by a sister, Alice Beach of Ft. Atkinson, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alois (Irene) and Bud (Edna) Schumacher; two sisters, Marie (Howard) Wettstein and Betty (Charles) Hottinger Sr.; along with three brothers-in-law, Joe (Marie), Everett (Rosemary) and Roy (Marie) Frederick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., with the Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the Mass at the church. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph's Ridge. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Saturday, with visitation to follow until the time of Mass at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.