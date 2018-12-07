John Fehler
John Fehler

June 14, 1946 - December 07, 2018

John Fehler John Bernard Fehler
John Bernard Fehler, born June 14, 1946, in Milwaukee, where he spent most of his life until he moved to La Crosse, in October 2007, where he passed away into the hands of his God Dec. 7, 2018. By request, there will be no special services or memorials on his behalf. He wished to thank all the doctors and nurses and employees at Mayo Clinic for all the kindness and care he was given and friends he made through his long battle with cancer and diabetes. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting with arrangements.
Published on December 13, 2018
