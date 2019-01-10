John Edwin Dahlstrom

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- John Edwin Dahlstrom, 73, of La Crescent died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born May 28, 1945, in Rice Lake, Wis., to Edwin and Virginia (White) Dahlstrom. John served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He married Dianne Kutil and they were married for 52 years.

John worked as a machinist for Machine Products, for 26 years and continued on to build a business, Valley Machining in Coon Valley, with co-partners, Bob Miller and Roger Starkey. This was one of his greatest accomplishments up until his retirement.

After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Morning coffee on the patio and grilling out was always an open invitation to all. He also enjoyed taking “Lady Di” and his 1951 Chevy Coop, out on the road. He was able to travel after retirement and the Black Hills were one of his favorite places to go.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; a daughter, Francee (Eugene) Jakobi; grandchildren, Renee (Nehemiah) Maphie, Cody Jakobi and Emma Jakobi; great-granddaughter, Eden Maphie; brothers, Bernard and James Dahlstrom; brothers-in-law, Mel Kutil, Mike Kutil and Bernard (Rose Tande) Kutil; and a close family friend, Hope Olson.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brian; his parents; a sister, Florence; father and mother in-law, Clarence and Alphonsine; nephews, Robin and Jason; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Karen.

His home was always open and he will be missed by many.

John's wishes are to be cremated and buried with his son, Brian. This will be a private ceremony. John would want everyone to “live life to the fullest and have no regrets.” If you were called a “Peckerwood” you were a friend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the care they gave John.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.