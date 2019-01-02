John Albert Angst

BLAIR -- John Albert Angst, 86, of Blair passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

John was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Winona, Minn., to Clarence and Helen (Rothering) Angst. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955.

John graduated from the Winona State University with a bachelor's degree in education with a focus on Industrial Arts and a minor in History. He worked as a cook at Shorty's Diner in Winona where he met his wife, Elaine. John and Elaine were married Dec. 22, 1958, in Winona.

John began his career in education at the Blair High School in the fall of 1960. In his 34 year career at the Blair High School, John taught drafting, woodworking, driver's education, basic metals and aviation.

John was an active member of the community and his church. He enjoyed woodworking and independent construction. John's passion was aviation, sharing his joy of flying with all who were interested and was an active member of the Blair Flyers Club.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine; his five children, Kathryn (Steven) Carson, Laura (Mark) Webster, Matthew (Lisa) Angst, Michael (Linda) Angst and Karl (Debbie) Angst; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert (Judy) Angst; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; John was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda; four brothers, LaVern, Willard, Irvin and Richard and a sister, Olive.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Saint Ansgar's Catholic Church with burial in the Rest Haven Cemetery both in Blair. Father Amalraj Antony and Father Woodrow Pace will officiate.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Knudtson-Mattison American Legion Post #231.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.