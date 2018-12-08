Follow story
Joan Conniff
February 04, 1941 - December 08, 2018
Joan M. Conniff
Joan M. Conniff passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Joan was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Rochester, Minn., to Bruno and Ludwina Reining. She married Duane Conniff Aug. 3, 1963. They began farming and raised their family near Hokah, Minn.
She is survived by five children, Ann (Jami) Menden, Rose (Louis) Nash, Mark (Shannon Lynch), Kevin (Amy Mike) and Alan (Kathy Kadlec). She has 11 grandchildren, Tim (Courtney Paaverud), Ryan; and Jessica Menden; Sarah and Bo Nash; Amber, Kaitlin, Tanner and Caleb Conniff; Jill and Eric Conniff; and one great-grandchild, Peter Menden. She is also survived by sisters, Barb (David) Skalitzky and Rita (David) Bonds; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Duane; parents; brother, Charles; and grandson, John Henry Nash.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Peter's with visitation at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's are preferred.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and full obituary and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on December 10, 2018
