Jim McKinley Mason

Jim McKinley Mason, 63, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 18, 1955, in Detroit, to Bessie and William L. Mason. He graduated from Logan High School and after attending Western Wisconsin Technical Institute, worked for 42 years at McLoone Metal Graphics.

Jim loved spending time with his many friends. He liked to golf, play cards and gather with friends watching sports and talking politics. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barb; sister, Joyce Mercer-Bjorge, of Colorado.; brothers, William (Lenore) Mercer of La Crosse, John Mason of Colorado; mother-in-law, Mercedes (Leesa) Welch; sister-in-law, Kathy West of Oklahoma; brothers-in-law, Don (Connie) Welch, Terry Welch, Andy Cardenas; nephews, Brandon, Eric; grand-niece, Presley Welch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Tommy Earl Mason; brothers-in-law, Tim Welch, Jim Bjorge.

His family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, for their wonderful care of Jim and all his friends for their special love of Jim.

In keeping with Jim's wishes, there will be no services.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.