Jim Czechowicz
January 18, 1930 - January 04, 2019
Jim F. Czechowicz
Jim F. Czechowicz, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
He was a life long resident of La Crosse, born Jan. 18, 1930, to Albert and Elizabeth Czechowicz. Jim worked hard from a young age, making cement blocks with his father, delivering milk and retired from a career as an over the road driver.
He is finally reunited with the love of his life, Eldoris, who passed away Jan. 16, 2017. They enjoyed 70 years together, meeting at 16 and married Aug. 19, 1950. Jim never recovered from her passing.
He was a veteran of the Korean War. Jim enjoyed everything about the outdoors, especially gardening and fishing. Many times people would comment on the beautiful and bountiful garden they grew. Jim and Eldoris fished the Mississippi as long as they could. They knew all of the “good spots.”
Jim was the last of his immediate family to pass away. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray, Frank, and his namesake, Jim; sisters, Florence, Beatrice and Dorothy.
Survivors include his son, Tom (Candi); grandchildren, Adam and Angie (Jim) Lemke; and great-grandchildren, Cece and Genna Lemke.
Per Jim's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coulee Region Humane Society. The family has entrusted Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, to assist with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jim's neighbor, Lori Falada, for the help, kindness and friendship she gave him. Also a thank you to Eric, Becky and all of the staff at Ravenwood Health for the respect and consideration shown to Jim.
Published on January 7, 2019
