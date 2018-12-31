Jerry Todd
Jerry Todd

January 07, 1930 - December 31, 2018

Jerry William Todd
Jerry William Todd passed away peacefully to be with Jesus, with family by his side Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
Jerry was born Jan. 7, 1930, in La Crosse, to Lee and Alta (Smith) Todd, who farmed and taught in various Wisconsin towns. Jerry earned a BS in chemistry-education from UW-Platteville, taught a year, then worked four years at Baraboo Liberty Powder Defense Corp. He married Geraldine Brooks March 31, 1956. Jerry earned a Ph.D. in 1960, from UW-Madison, then worked as an analytical chemist at 3M for 36 years. He loved science, travel, ragtime music, bowling, fishing and treating and teaching people.
Jerry is survived by sister,Rita (William) Christoffersen; daughter, Susan (Michael) Thorud; and grandchildren, Sarah and Benjamin of Chanhassen, Minn. He is preceded by parents; and wife of 60 years, Geraldine.
Memorial service to be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch Street. Visitation to be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake. Additional visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, West Lima, Wis. Memorials preferred to Phil.-Asian Missions or charity of choice.
Published on January 6, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.